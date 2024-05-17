‘Several farmers in lurch as Kashia Creek drying up’

BALURGHAT: The Atreyee River has ceased flowing, leading to the drying up of Kashia Creek in Balurghat. Consequently, thousands of local farmers are grappling with water scarcity as the Irrigation department’s pump machines have halted due to water shortage. This



predicament has sparked outrage among residents towards the administration.

Kashia Creek originates near the Bhatshala-Fatepur BSF camp of Jalghar Panchayat in Balurghat Block, South Dinajpur. Stretching approximately 40 kilometres, it meanders through 50 villages across 10 Panchayats in Balurghat. Farmers in Balurghat, Tapan and Gangarampur have historically relied on this water source.

However, in recent years, the creek has dwindled, impacting agricultural activities. Despite local initiatives to dredge the creek, sustainable results have proved elusive.

Swapan Soren, a farmer from Jalghar, lamented: “Villagers pooled resources to dredge the creek, investing Rs 50,000. Initially, there was water, but it dried up by April-May. The construction of a low-height dam on the Atreyee River has further reduced water flow.” Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur, assured: “Instructions have been issued to the Irrigation department to address the situation.”