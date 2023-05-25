‘Several districts to receive thundershowers in 48 hours’

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thundershower, lightning accompanied by strong breeze in several districts of both North and South Bengal in the next 48 hours. There may be hailstorms in some pockets which may be triggered by Nor’wester which is likely to hit various parts of the state on Thursday and Friday afternoon. Mercury will slide down by a few notches in the next 48 hours due to rainfall.

The intensity of rainfall will be increased in several districts of North Bengal on Thursday and Friday. The districts are Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri. There may be heavy rainfall in these districts while Darjeeling and the hilly regions may witness moderate rainfall. There may be hailstorms in some places in the next 24 hours. A strong breeze measuring around 50-60 kmph may be sweeping through the region.

The MeT office predicted thundershower lightning in several South Bengal districts as well in the next two days. A strong breeze measuring around 50-70 kmph will also hit several south Bengal districts. Thunderstorms will also happen on Friday and Saturday as well. Mercury will drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in South Bengal districts in the next three days. City’s sky may remain partially cloudy on Thursday. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 24.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday while the highest temperature was registered at 37.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday, a weather official said.

A low pressure trough has formed over Bihar. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in other states like Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya. A wind measuring around 72 kmph swept through the north-west regions of Dum Dum on Tuesday. Though the wind did not last more than a minute. Another wind measuring around 78 kmph hit the north-west region of Alipore which also lasted for less than a minute on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Tuesday predicted thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of both South and North Bengal in the next couple of days particularly in the evening hours. There may be hailstorms in some pockets as well. Orange alert has been issued for both North and South Bengal districts.