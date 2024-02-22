‘Several discrepancies found in Awas Yojana implementation in MP’

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found major discrepancies in the implementation of the Awas Yojana scam in Madhya Pradesh, alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC).

It also slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre saying that “double engine equals double fraud”.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress on Thursday said: “CAG has flagged major discrepancies in the implementation of Awas Yojana in MP: duplication of beneficiaries, aid to the ineligible and neglect of SC/ST communities.”

Trinamool also attacked the Centre saying that no central teams were sent to Madhya Pradesh despite the discrepancies in the implementation of the scheme. “Surprise, surprise, NO Central or NLM teams sent, NO ATRs demanded, and NO funds withheld. Because, like it or not, DOUBLE ENGINE equals DOUBLE FRAUD – and PM @narendramodi seems to be just fine with it!” the ruling party in Bengal further posted on X.

According to the state government sources, Centre has withheld funds for 11 lakh Awas beneficiaries and the dues under this scheme runs up to around Rs 6,600 crore.

Chief Minister Banerjee earlier had said that MGNREGA workers who haven’t received their pending wages and Awas Yojana beneficiaries who are yet to get

their houses.

Banerjee on repeated occasions said that Bengal would have reaped the benefits of more welfare projects had the Centre been fair with funding for schemes like MGNREGS, Awas Yojana and others. There are several centrally sponsored schemes that the Bengal government continues funding after the Centre stopped releasing money, Banerjee had said.

Incidentally, the Centre had recently written to the Bengal government seeking an action taken report (ATR) in regard to PM Awas Yojana. The Ministry of Rural Development had written to the state Panchayat and Rural Development department seeking some clarifications on some alleged irregularities in connection with the fund distribution under Awas Yojana in some districts.