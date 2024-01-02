Several devotees throng religious places for New Year blessings

Kolkata: Besides thronging several renowned temples on the first day of the year, lakhs of devotees visited Cossipore Garden House to take part in ‘Kalpataru Utsav’ on Monday while the Dakshineshwar Temple too witnessed a good footfall.



The devotees waited for hours on the courtyard to offer prayers. A special puja was held at Cossipore with devotional songs. At Dakshineshwar, the Shiva temples and the room where Sri Ramakrishna used to reside were attraction points. Devotees also visited Belur Math, Ramakrishna Temple, and temples of Ma Sarada, Swami Vivekananda and Swami Bramhananda.

On January 1, 1886, Sri Ramakrishna blessed the householder disciples who had assembled at the Cossipore Garden House. Despite suffering from cancer, he had come down to the garden from his first-floor room to bless them. It is said that on the same day, Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb transformed into ‘Kalpataru’ — the mystical tree that fulfils everyone’s wishes. The devotees waited in long queues and visited the room where Sri Ramakrishna breathed his last at Cossipore Garden House.

People offered prayers at Kalighat Temple. Special arrangements were made by the police so that the devotees could visit the temple smoothly. Prayers were also offered at Lake Kalibari. Several clubs celebrated the day by offering food and clothes to the destitute. Devotees also offered prayers at Karunamoyee Kali Temple.