Several CPI(M) leaders got teachers’ jobs illegally: TMC; demands probe

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised allegations that several CPI(M) leaders, their kin and party workers got jobs illegally in the state government primary schools and demanded that Central probe agencies conduct an unbiased investigation instead of just targeting the Trinamool leaders.



Former West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee, on Thursday, before entering the court, alleged in front of media persons that several CPI(M) and BJP leaders asked him for favours for recruitment in the state’s Education sector. He especially named BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP’s national vice-president and Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh, and CPI(M) central committee member and former leader of the legislative party in the Assembly, Sujan Chakraborty.

Following his claim, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, addressing a Press conference, revealed several names of CPI(M) leaders and their kin and fellow party workers who got jobs in government primary schools.

One among them is CPI(M) leader and former MLA Sujan Chakraborty’s wife Mili Chakraborty who worked at Dinabandhu Andrews College for 34 years. Ghosh asked through what process was she recruited.

The party also tweeted: “JOB SCAM exposed! Mili Chakraborty, wife of former CPI (M) MLA @Sujan_Speak, never cleared any exams but: Worked at Dinabandhu Andrews College for 34yrs. Retired in 2021 with basic pay of Rs 55,000 & enjoys pension. Stories of @CPIM_WESTBENGAL’s misuse of power never end!”

Ghosh told the media there are other names of CPI(M) leaders such as Dilip Sen who was a CPI(M) district committee chairman and whose wife Bijoli Sen, got a job as a primary teacher. His brother Deepak Sen also got a job as a primary teacher. Kunal said for all this while, CPI(M) leaders were attacking TMC just because in their time there was no computer or provision to store records digitally.

Ghosh added that the party has sent several names of CPI(M) leaders, party workers and their kin who got jobs during Left rule to Education minister Bratya Basu to initiate a probe to find out how the recruitment was done.

He said TMC is not supporting Partha Chatterjee’s allegations but as an accused in the recruitment scam, the names of those he had mentioned must be interrogated and made a party to this case.