‘Several blackbucks in Bengal Safari Park suffering from tuberculosis’

SILIGURI: Several blackbuck deer of Bengal Safari Park are suffering from tuberculosis. As soon as the matter came to light, the park authority started their treatment.



Four deer in the Bengal Safari Park were believed to be infected with tuberculosis. Among those four, the test reports have come positive for two deer. Affected deer have been shifted to isolation from enclosures. Four zookeepers have also been infected with viral disease.

According to the park authorities, they examined the health condition of the deer last week. When in doubt, park officials sent four deer samples to the Department of Animal Resources Development laboratory in Kolkata.

Two out of four deer samples tested positive for tuberculosis on Saturday.

Sourav Chowdhury, Member Secretary of the State Zoo Authority said: “There is no reason to worry. This disease is easily cured. The report of two deer samples has come positive. Their treatment has started. The disease often spreads from humans to animals or from animals to humans. That’s why the health condition of the zookeepers has also been checked. Four zookeepers have been infected with some viral disease, but not tuberculosis. They are on leave for 14 days. There is nothing to worry about.”

Incidentally, 12 blackbuck deer and four hog deer were brought from Jamshedpur Tata Memorial Zoological Park in February to the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri.

After a month of quarantine, Jyotipriya Mallick, the State Forest Minister released them to the open enclosure for visitors in April.