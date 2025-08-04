Several arms seized from flat, one held

Kolkata: Barrackpore City Police has unearthed a huge cache of weapons which was recovered from a flat in Rahara on Monday afternoon.

According to police, acting on a tip off, cops of Detective Department (DD) of Barrackpore City Police conducted a raid at a flat on the ground floor of an apartment in Rahara area. During the search of the flat, police found 14 firearms and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition along with several lakhs of rupees. Police also found a huge quantity of antique coins as well from the flat.

The 14 firearms include one pump action gun, one bolt action rifle, two double barrel rifles, one single barrel rifle, one 9mm pistol, two 7mm pistols, three revolvers and three single shotters firearms.

After the raid, the resident of the flat identified as Madhusudan Mukherjee was arrested. It was learnt that the flat was rented.

Mukherjee reportedly was arrested once in a case registered under the Arms Act during 2006 by the cops of Khardah Police Station.