Seven-year-old boy hacked to death in New Town

KOLKATA: A seven-year-old boy was hacked to death by a youth over an alleged dispute between two families at Sulanguri in New Town on Thursday afternoon.



The accused youth fled after the incident. A massive manhunt is on to nab the culprit.According to sources, the seven year old boy used to stay with his parents at Sulanguri Ghoshpara. Due to some unknown reasons, a dispute was going on between the family members of the boy with the accused youth Lakshman Poddar.

On Thursday afternoon an altercation had broken out over the dispute and suddenly Poddar started stabbing the boy with a sharp weapon.

When the boy’s mother and another woman tried to stop Poddar, they were also stabbed.

Seeing Poddar stabbing them, when local residents intervened, the accused youth fled. The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital where the boy was declared brought dead.

The two women are undergoing treatment at a hospital. A murder case has been registered at the Eco Park police station against Poddar.