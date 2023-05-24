Seven students from districts secure first three positions

As many as seven students from various districts of the state secured the first three positions in the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination 2023 conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). Only one out of the seven toppers had a pure science subject combination.

Suvranshu Sardar of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya (Residential), who secured the first position in the state, wanted to become a doctor and engineer like most other kids initially, but classes-XI-XII opened up several other opportunities for him.

It is then that he decided he would pursue economics in higher education. His subject combinations for the HS included Economics, Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science. He scored 496 marks out of 500.

Abu Sama of Ramkrishnapur Pramode Dasgupta Memorial High School in North Dinajpur wants to pursue English in higher education but has kept history as the a backup option.

Susama Khan of Bankura Banga Vidyalaya shared the second position with Abu Sama of Ramkrishnapur Pramode Dasgupta Memorial High School in North Dinajpur. Her subject choices included computer application, geography, mathematics and philosophy. She wants to pursue geography in higher education.

Four students, Chandrabindu Maiti of Tamluk Hamilton High School in East Medinipur, Anushuya Saha of Balurghat Lalit Mohan Adarsha Uchcha Vidyalaya in South Dinajpur, Piyali Das of Kamakhaguri Girls High School in Alipurduar and Shreya Mallick of Balurghat Lalit Mohan Adarsha Uchcha Vidyalaya in South Dinajpur, secured third rank with 494 marks. Out of the four students, three had mixed subject combinations. Only one, Chandrabindu Maiti had a pure science subject combination, including chemistry, mathematics, physics and computer application.

Meanwhile, Mirjan Sheikh of Narendrapur Blind Boys’ Academy topped amongst the differently-abled students by securing 95.4 per cent. In HS results announced on Wednesday, students from districts have outshined Kolkata. All seven students who secured the top three ranks belonged to different districts. The students were congratulated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Education minister Bratya Basu over Twitter. State Agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay visited Rahara Ramakrishna Mission and congratulated Debarshi Basak of Ramakrishna Mission Boys’ Home High School for securing the seventh rank in the state. Chattopadhyay handed over a congratulatory message sent by the Chief Minister to Basak.