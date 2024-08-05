Seven potato cold storages to come up in North Bengal region

Kolkata: To cater to the steep rise in potato production in North Bengal in the recent past, seven more cold storage facilities are to be set up by the state government.



The Agricultural Marketing department has received a nod from the Fire and Emergency Services department for the construction of godowns with enhanced height (58 ft).

“The number of storage facilities in North Bengal is inadequate considering the steep rise in potato cultivation there. The entrepreneurs have reasoned that construction of godowns upto 58 feet in height will be beneficial for the farmers as they will be able to store more and entrepreneurs will be able to earn more as rent from the farmers. We took up the matter with the state Fire and Emergency Services department and recently got the nod for increasing the height of the godowns. We are hopeful that during the lifting of new potatoes in January- February next year, the facilities of these upcoming cold storages will be enjoyed,” said Becharam Manna, state Agricultural Marketing minister.

As per amended National Building Act 2017, the height of a godown for storage should not exceed 49 feet. It is not possible to increase the height of the existing godowns.

The Agricultural Marketing department and the Fire and Emergency Services department took up the matter at the chief secretary level and eventually the permission for godowns with enhanced storage was given.

“Potatoes from North Bengal are also exported to the north eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur. The additional storage will also facilitate export,” said an Agricultural Marketing department official.

Last year, farmers of North Bengal were compelled to sell potatoes at a very low price due to lack of storage facilities. There have been instances of potato farmers resorting to road blockade demanding just and equitable prices for their produce.

“We hope with the new storage facilities such problems will be addressed to a reasonable extent,” the official added.

There are 472 godowns for potato storage across the state, out of which over 410-odd are functional.