Seven held for raping minor

Jalpaiguri: Seven individuals, including four minors, have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a 14-year-old girl in the Jalpaiguri district. On Tuesday, the minors were produced in the Jalpaiguri Juvenile Justice Court, while the other three were taken to the Malbazar Sub-Divisional POCSO Court.

The incident occurred on July 10 when the victim had gone to visit some places along with the perpetrators, some of whom she knew. The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday, prompting the victim’s family to file a complaint at the local police station. Police subsequently conducted raids in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts, arresting all seven suspects.

Jalpaiguri District Police Superintendent Khandbahale Umesh Ganapat confirmed the arrests. The accused have been charged with raping a minor and produced in court. Apurb Ghosh, Public Prosecutor of the POCSO Court in Malbazar, stated that two suspects were remanded to police custody for five days and one was sent to Judicial custody for 14 days.