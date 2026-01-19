Seven Amrit Bharat Exp trains from Bengal to boost long-distance travel

Kolkata: Designed as modern non-AC long-distance services with upgraded coaches and a simple fare structure of about Rs 500 per 1,000 kilometres, seven Amrit Bharat Express trains will run from West Bengal, expanding affordable rail travel from the state to different parts of the country.

The Amrit Bharat Express is a 22-coach train with general and sleeper coaches, along with a pantry car. Features include improved seating and berths, foldable snack tables, radium floor strips, LED lighting, protected fans, charging points, and mobile phone and bottle holders. Air-spring suspension bogies are intended to improve ride stability, while an onboard passenger information system will provide real-time updates.

Each coach has four toilets in Indian and Western styles, equipped with electro-pneumatic pressurised flushing systems and automatic soap dispensers. Safety provisions include aerosol-based fire suppression systems in electrical areas and toilets, sealed gangways to limit dust ingress, and exterior emergency lighting for use during unscheduled halts.

The trains are equipped with semi-automatic couplers to reduce noise and jolts during coupling operations, deformation tubes to absorb impact in the event of accidents, and push-pull technology to enhance operational efficiency. The services are positioned as low-cost long-distance options without dynamic pricing.

Of the seven services, three will originate from Kolkata. The Santragachi–Tambaram (Chennai) Amrit Bharat Express will depart Tambaram every Friday at 3.30 pm and reach Santragachi at 8.15 pm the next day. On the return run, it will leave Santragachi every Saturday at 11.55 pm and arrive at Tambaram at 10 am on the third day.

The Howrah–Anand Vihar Terminal (New Delhi) Amrit Bharat Express will leave Howrah every Thursday at 11.10 pm and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 2.50 am on the third day. The return service will depart Anand Vihar every Saturday at 5.15 am and arrive in Howrah at 10.50 am the next day. The Sealdah–Banaras Amrit Bharat Express will operate three days a week in each direction. The Banaras–Sealdah service will leave Banaras every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday at 10.10 pm and reach Sealdah at 9.55 am the next day. The Sealdah–Banaras train will depart every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7.30 pm and arrive at Banaras at 7.20 am the following morning.

In addition, four Amrit Bharat Express trains will originate from other parts of West Bengal. Two services from New Jalpaiguri will link North Bengal with Nagercoil and Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, while two trains from Alipurduar will connect the region directly with SMVT Bengaluru and Panvel in Mumbai.