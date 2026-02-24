Setback for RSP in Gangarampur as senior dist leader joins TMC

BALURGHAT: In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) has suffered a major setback in Gangarampur town as a senior district leader of its labour wing, along with members of a prominent local club, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday evening.

Prominent businessman Ramgopal Biswas, who served as the district leader of the RSP’s labour organisation and president of the Pratibad Club in Ward No. 16, formally joined the TMC along with 42 other members, including seven women. The induction programme was held around 8:30 pm at the Pratibad Club premises on Jyoti Basu Road in Ward No. 16.

The Pratibad Club, once known as an RSP-backed organisation in the locality, had remained aligned with the party even after the Left Front lost power 15 years ago.

However, with the Assembly elections approaching, the shift is being viewed by political observers as a boost for the TMC in the town. The new members were handed party flags by Prashanta Mitra, Chairman of Gangarampur Municipality and district vice-president of All India Trinamool Congress. Among others present were town TMC president Biplab Sen, traders’ body joint

secretary Kamalesh Faujdar, teacher leader Subrata Mukherjee, district youth TMC vice-president Kaushik Saha, and Ward No. 16 councillor Subhadra Rajbanshi. Speaking at the programme, a TMC leadership member said the joining reflected growing public confidence in the party’s development agenda and claimed that more opposition workers would join in the coming days.

Ramgopal Biswas, the switched RSP leader, said he and his associates decided to join the TMC to work for the development of Gangarampur and to ensure greater civic benefits for residents.