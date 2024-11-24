Setback: BJP faces defeat in ‘stronghold’ booths

Alipurduar: The day after results for the Bengal by-elections were out, figures coming to light projected that the BJP faced defeat in key booths. BJP candidate Rahul Lohar faced defeat in his own booth and in BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tigga’s booth.

At booth no. 14/156, (Lohar’s booth), a total of 953 votes were cast. Rahul Lohar lost by 6 votes. While he secured 449 votes; Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jayaprakash Toppo bagged 455 votes. The setback extended to booth no. 14/12, MP Manoj Tigga’s home booth, where the BJP candidate suffered a larger defeat by 196 votes. Of the 667 votes cast, Rahul managed only 186, while Jayaprakash Toppo secured 382 votes. Notably, Manoj Tigga also lost in his own booth during the 2023 Panchayat and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, raising concerns within BJP ranks.

TMC’s dominance was evident in other areas as well. At booth no. 14/62, where the BJP candidate faced protests over allegations of illegal voting, Jayaprakash Toppo garnered 447 votes — 262 more than Rahul Lohar’s 185 votes. In Toppo’s own booth (no. 14/158), he received 401 votes, while the BJP lagged with 132.

Traditionally BJP-dominated areas, such as closed tea gardens in Lankapara, Dalmor, Ramjhora, and Dheklapara, also showed a shift. TMC led by record margins in all 18 booths in the Lankapara region. The party’s improved vote share helped it secure leads in all 12 regions of the constituency, including areas where it had previously lagged.

The results have sparked criticism within the BJP. Some leaders accused MP Manoj Tigga of neglecting grassroots efforts, alleging he had not visited booths for over a year. Tigga acknowledged organisational lapses, saying: “Every booth will be reviewed. We will assess where we fell short. However, BJP will perform much better in 2026.”

TMC leaders credited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s developmental initiatives for the victory. Alipurduar TMC district president Prakash Chik Baraik stated: “BJP failed to deliver for the people despite holding this constituency since 2016. Mamata Banerjee’s projects earned the public’s trust. We are confident of winning all Alipurduar seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.”