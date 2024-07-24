‘Set up medicine testing lab in North Bengal’

Siliguri: The Bengal Chemist and Druggist Association (BCDA) has raised allegations of counterfeit medicines being sold in Siliguri under the guise of offering discounts

on medicines. The organisation demanded that a testing laboratory for medicines be set up in North Bengal.

Recently, the association sent a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through Mayor Gautam Deb with the demand. Vijay Gupta, Secretary of the association, said: “We have long protested against discounted medicines. Many sellers have been selling counterfeit medicines by giving discounts. If we find any suspicious drugs, we have to send the sample to Kolkata for laboratory testing, which takes time.

Therefore, we have been demanding a laboratory in Siliguri or any other place in North Bengal.” The number of pharmacies has been increasing in Siliguri city. Many of these pharmacies are selling medicines at huge discounts ranging from 15 to 20 per cent. They are even selling generic medicines at discounts.

This triggered the doubt of the members of BCDA. According to the association, one can only sell counterfeit medicines at such a cheaper price. Sarita Das, a resident of College Para, said: “We receive a nearly 20 per cent discount on many medicines which are available at various pharmacies near my residence. However, we insist that the medicines undergo testing. We cannot compromise the integrity of our health.”Jatan Paul, another resident, said: “Earlier, we heard news of counterfeit medicines being seized in Siliguri. If the government establishes a testing lab here, it would certainly benefit the people of

North Bengal.”

The association has also protested against the GST imposition on life-saving medicines by the Union government. They have also sent letters to Raju Bista, Member of Parliament (MP) of Darjeeling and Jayanta Roy, MP of Jalpaiguri, demanding the withdrawal of GST on life-saving medicines.