Set up lab for medicine testing in Siliguri, traders to urge CM

Siliguri: The traders who deal with the medicine business will seek help from the Chief Minister (CM) to stop illegal and duplicate medicines in the market. The traders will send a letter to the CM requesting her to set up a laboratory for medicine testing in Siliguri so that the quality of medicines can be tested quickly in less time.



Concerned about illegal and duplicate medicines, the drug traders association held an important meeting with representatives of the Drug Control department, NGOs, industrialists, and important people in the city on Saturday at the Siliguri Bengal Chemist and Druggist Association (BCDA) office.

Vijay Gupta, Secretary of BCDA said: “The number of duplicate medicines is increasing in the market. These medicines are being manufactured so precisely that there is no way to identify them by looking at the packet. Therefore, tests are essential to identify them. There is only one laboratory for testing medicines in the state and for this, we need at least one laboratory in Siliguri. In this regard, we will send a letter to the CM.”

During the meeting, traders took advice from everyone on how to stop these medicines in the market. According to the traders, generic medicines are not being duplicated. Basically, the medicines of renowned companies are being released in the market by counterfeiting. The suppliers of duplicate medicines sometimes provide discounts on medicines and people buy them at lower prices.

Decisions have been taken that traders will conduct miking and distribute leaflets throughout the city to make people aware of fake medicines. Awareness videos will be spread on social media. They will urge the administration to keep vigil on medicine manufacturing factories.

Besides, many people have proposed to hold seminars with all Durga Puja organisations of Siliguri regarding awareness.