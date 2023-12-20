SET results to be published by third week of February

The State Eligibility Test (SET) results will be published by the third week of February. The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) will upload the model answer key by the first week of January.

After the uploading of the model answer key, candidates will be given a 10 days window to give feedback, which will be forwarded to the board of experts who will evaluate and send the final

answer key.

In the meantime, after the sorting of OMR sheets, they will be scanned. According to a senior official, the Commission will be able to publish the result by the third week of February.

The exam was conducted peacefully on December 17 across 111 centres in 23 districts. Compared to previous years, the number of absentees according to a source was lesser.

Only 10 to 15 per cent out of the total 79,145 registered candidates, remained absent.