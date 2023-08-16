Set aside differences & stand united for ‘brighter, better INDIA’: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent out a significant message during the Independence Day function at Red Road on Tuesday, harping on rising above divisions among people and setting aside differences to ensure a brighter INDIA.

In her X post (formerly Twitter), Banerjee laid stress on the word “INDIA”, a coalition of Opposition parties forged to take on BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister unfurled the Tricolour on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day.

The Independence Day function on Red Road was marked by a display of colourful tableaux themed on several schemes and campaigns of the state government.

“The chapters of our history are written in courage and resilience. As we hoist the Tricolour, let’s remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and pledge to uphold the values they fought for. Let their sacrifices inspire us to forge ahead with purpose and dedication. Let us rise beyond divisions, casting aside our differences, and stand united in our journey towards a brighter, better INDIA,” Banerjee said.

In her social media post, the Chief Minister also saluted the country’s heroes who sacrificed their lives for freedom. “I salute our supreme heroes, our legendary freedom fighters, who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives to attain freedom. Their courage and valour have led our nation towards prosperity and glory. Walking in their footsteps, let’s vow to preserve the true meaning of freedom and uphold the values of unity and secularism. May we continue to celebrate our unity in diversity and thrive in togetherness. May we always protect our motherland and shield her from any harm,” she wrote.

Banerjee added: “I extend my best wishes to every single individual who participated in the Independence Day celebrations at Red Road today. The programme was truly a remarkable spectacle! On this special day, let’s commit ourselves once again to always propelling our nation to greater heights, inculcating the values of kindness and brotherhood, and ensuring peace and prosperity in the lives of all. Jai Hind.”

The Chief Minister also quoted two lines from Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s poem: “Where the mind is without fear... Happy 77th Independence Day to all my mothers, brothers and sisters.”