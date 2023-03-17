Sessions on tech for gender equality held

KOLKATA: Based on this year’s theme — ‘DigitAll: Innovation and technology for gender equality’— Siliguri Institute of Technology observed International Women’s day on its premises by organising an event on Friday. The institute organised two interactive sessions on the theme.

Distinguished personalities from various fields were invited to share their views and contributions to their professions and society. The guests included Anghrija Basu Bhattarcharya (IT Professionals), Tamalika Dey (Journalist), Minakshi Biswakarma (Social Worker) and Sakshi Priya (Executive India Post Payments Bank Siliguri Branch). All the distinguished guests were felicitated by Principal Mithun Chakraborty and Conveners of Women’s Grievance Committee Paromita Choudhury and Sathi Ball

Sakshi Priya conducted an interesting session with the house keeping staff of the institute on digital awareness in the banking system.

The second session was conducted by Bhattarcharya, Dey and Biswakarma for the female faculties and staff of the institute. They shared their experiences and challenges they faced in their professions.