‘Services on North-South Metro corridor to continue’

kolkata: Metro Railway on Tuesday issued a statement clarifying that the services on North-South Metro corridor will continue to run as per the schedule and that normal services will not be affected.



They have emphasised that no Metro services have been cancelled. Calling the media reports on Metro services being affected due to the dangerous condition of pillars in the section between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash station as “baseless and false,” the Metro Railway CPRO Kausik Mitra assured that the pillars and piers of the Metro viaduct in that section is safe in all aspects. “Regular maintenance work, which is a

normal and regular process, is going on in that section.

There is no need to worry or be apprehensive about Metro services as the services are very much safe and secure,” Mitra stated while adding, “Metro Railway always takes utmost care and ensures safety of passengers.”