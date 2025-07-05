Services on Metro’s North-South section hit

Kolkata: Metro services on Kolkata’s busy North–South corridor (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) were disrupted yet again on Saturday morning after a technical snag brought a train to a halt at Jatin Das Park station during peak hours. The incident occurred around 9:15 am when a Kavi Subhash-bound rake on the Down line developed a mechanical fault at Jatin Das Park. The train could not be restarted immediately, and as a cascading result, subsequent trains on the Down line were delayed, although services on the Up line continued uninterrupted.

Metro engineers and station staff rushed to the site and managed to rectify the fault within ten minutes. “The problem lasted for about ten minutes on the Down line. Services on the Up line operated normally. The fault was promptly addressed and normal operations resumed shortly thereafter,” a Metro official said.