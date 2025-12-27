Services hit in Blue Line after passenger jumps in front of Metro

Kolkata: Metro services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram) were disrupted on Friday evening after a passenger jumped in front of an approaching Dakshineswar-bound train at Netaji Bhavan station, officials said.

According to Metro authorities, the incident occurred at 5.17 pm. A power block was immediately taken to rescue the passenger, resulting in the suspension of services on a section of the corridor. Normal services across the entire stretch of the Blue Line were restored at 6 pm.

During the disruption, services were suspended between Maidan and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) stations. Truncated services operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar, and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram, in both directions. Separately, officials said an incoming power supply tripped at 7.27 pm at Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Dum Dum Cantonment and Jessore Road stations on the Yellow Line, affecting station utilities. Escalators and lifts were temporarily non-functional, though there was no impact on the AFC–PC systems (entry and exit to platforms). Station power supply was restored at around 8 pm, and train services remained unaffected.