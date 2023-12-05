Services hit at Park Street Metro Station for 4 hours

Kolkata: Commuters suffered for nearly four hours after technical glitches at the third rail hit services at Park Street Metro Station.



The problem in traction power was first detected at 8:50 am and the situation was normalised by 12:45 pm.

According to Metro officials, one rake at a time was allowed to run in Central-Park Street and Rabindra Sadan-Park Street section to avoid bunching.

“We identified an electrical connection problem in our system at 8:50 am. From Park Street station, traction power supply takes place and hence the decision to run one train at a time was taken,” the Metro official said.

“Due to some traction power problems at Park Street, only one rake is allowed to run at a time in Central- Park Street

(UP & DN) and Rabindra Sadan-Park Street (UP & DN) sections to avoid bunching. Efforts are on to restore normalcy at the earliest,” Metro Railway said

in a statement.

According to a commuter who boarded the train from Dum Dum at 10 am, the train stopped at Belgachia Station for nearly 10 minutes and for a short time at Girish Park, thereafter it proceeded towards Park Street with no further delays.

However, commuters whose office is at Park Street claimed that no announcements were made in the train leading to passengers being confused about the reason for the delay.