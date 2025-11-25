Server glitches slow down SIR uploading in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in South Dinajpur has hit a major bottleneck, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) struggling to upload enumeration forms due to repeated server failures. According to district data, nearly 90 per cent of enumeration forms have already been collected from residents but only around 50 per cent have been uploaded so far, raising concerns ahead of the deadline.

Officials said the delay is largely due to technical issues in the mobile application provided by the Election Commission to BLOs. Frequent server downtime has slowed data entry, forcing many officers to work late into the night.

Complicating matters further, BLOs report that residents are frequently seeking clarifications while filling up their forms, adding to the time taken per household. As part of the SIR protocol, BLOs have been visiting every home twice—first to distribute two blank forms per booth-wise list and again to collect the completed documents. To ease the pressure, major political parties—including the Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and the Left Front—have opened temporary assistance centres across the district to help residents complete their forms correctly. Despite the challenges, officials remain confident.

“We are aware of the uploading delays caused by technical issues,” said the Additional District Magistrate (Election), Ezaz Ahmad South Dinajpur. “However, our teams are working continuously and we are hopeful of completing the entire SIR process within the stipulated time frame.”