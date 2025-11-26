‘Serious security breach’: EC seeks report from Kolkata Police

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday wrote to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, terming the protest by a section of BLOs at the West Bengal CEO’s office, a “serious security breach”. The poll body has sought an action taken report within 48 hours.

“The existing security in the office of the CEO appeared to be inadequate to handle the situation, which could lead to threat to the safety and security of the Chief Electoral Officer, Additional Chief Electoral Officers, Joint Chief Electoral Officers, Deputy Chief Electoral Officers and other officers and staff working in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer,” read the letter by EC secretary Sujeet Kumar Mishra.

The copy of the letter has been marked to the Chief Secretary, state Home Secretary and the DGP (Director General of Police).

A section of BLOs held a 30-hour demonstration in the premises of the CEO’s office till Tuesday evening, alleging “excessive work pressure” and “unmanageable workload” due to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. ,

The EC, in its letter, has stated that it has taken a “serious view of the incident” and directed that the police authorities should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of officers and staff posted in the office of the CEO, at their residences and while commuting to and from. “The Commission further directs that adequate security classification shall be done on account of the sensitivity involved due to SIR activities and forthcoming elections in the State, and ensure that no untoward incident occurs again,” the letter read.