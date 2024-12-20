Series of 6 thefts raises concern

Cooch Behar: A series of thefts at six shops simultaneously in Pratyashu Bazar, located in the Babu Para area of Dinhata town, has raised concerns among local shopkeepers and created a stir in the community. The market is notably situated near the residence of North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha, adding to the gravity of the incident.

On Friday morning, news of the theft reached the authorities, prompting a swift response. Dinhata Police, along with Rana Goswami, Secretary of the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Traders Association, arrived at the scene to begin investigations. The police have launched a probe into the incident.

According to local and police sources, the thefts occurred across several establishments in the market, including a hotel and shops selling cheese, vegetables and groceries. Thieves reportedly broke into the shop of local grocery vendor Bishwajit Sarkar, stealing money from the cash box. Additionally, five other nearby shops were targeted, though the thieves were only successful in stealing money and goods from the grocery and cheese shops. No valuables were taken from the remaining four establishments.

This incident has raised significant concerns regarding the security of the market. Rana Goswami, Secretary of the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Traders Association, emphasised the heightened sense of fear among shopkeepers, stating: “Such incidents of theft have created an atmosphere of insecurity. The administration must closely monitor the situation to prevent further crimes.”