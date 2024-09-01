Sergeant Chakraborty transferred to Hyd for treatment post eye injury

Kolkata: Sergeant Debasish Chakraborty, a 37-year-old officer from the East Suburban Division, is being transferred to Hyderabad for specialised treatment following a severe eye injury sustained during the Nabanna Abhijan protest organised by Poschimbongo Chatro Somaj.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that the Bengal government will cover all medical expenses. Debasish Chakraborty was sent to Hyderabad on Sunday via the Falknama Express from Howrah. He was accompanied by his wife, a family member and a fellow sergeant. Chakraborty will receive treatment in Hyderabad.

Chakraborty, who is in-charge of the Cyber Cell and a member of the 2015 batch, was injured when stones were hurled at his team’s vehicle near the 11 Furlong Gate while en route to Strand Road via Kingsway (Eden Garden). A stone struck his left eye.

The incident has prompted swift action from local authorities. After releasing CCTV footage on Facebook, locals identified Rinku Singh (39) as one of the attackers. Subrata Das, who was with Singh, has also been arrested. Police are actively pursuing additional suspects, with two more identified and raids

in progress.

Singh, a BJP worker from Maheshtala and Das, known for performing various odd jobs, have been linked to

the attack.