Serampore Police Station among top three PS in India: Centre

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that Serampore Police Station (PS) has been selected among the top three police stations in India by the Union Home Ministry.



The concerned officer from the Serampore Police Station will receive the trophy from the Union Home minister on January 5.

In a post on X, Banerjee said: “Proud to announce that Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has selected our Serampore Police Station (Chandannagar Police Commissionerate) as one of the best 3 police stations in the entire country for the year 2023. Union Home Minister will personally hand over the Trophy to our officer concerned on 5 January 2024. Kudos to our police fraternity for establishing our impeccable credentials at the national level. Jai Bangla.”

To rank the police stations based on their performances on multiple sections, concerned authorities fetch information from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

All police stations are ranked state-wise based on their performance on the parameters and weightage. From every state, a certain number of police stations are sorted which will be compared at the national-level based on their performances.