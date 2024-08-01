SER reopens 3rd line after Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail mishap

Kolkata: The South Eastern Railway (SER) has informed that the first train on the 3rd line departed at 8:55 pm and the section is now open.



The third line is at Barabamboo area in Chakradharpur Division where the Howrah-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai Mail derailed on Tuesday morning.

SER authorities had cancelled about 76 trains till Tuesday night. On Wednesday, SER authorities published another statement mentioning that 34 more trains were cancelled on Wednesday and Thursday owing to the accident. However, one train which was decided to be short terminated, has been restored to reach its original destination. Earlier it was decided that Durg-Ara Express commencing on Wednesday which was to be short terminated at Jharsuguda railway station will run normally.

Meanwhile, the removal of the coaches of the ill fated Howrah- CSMT Mumbai Mail is being carried out at the Barabamboo along with the freight train which was also stuck there due to derailment of few of its coaches. Anil Kumar Mishra, general manager, South Eastern Railway and Arun Jatoh Rathod, DRM, Chakradharpur, principal officers of SER are present at the site along with senior officers from Railway Board for restoration of service.

On Tuesday, around 3:45 am, Howrah- CSMT Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo station in the Chakradharpur Division of the SER claiming two lives. About 20 passengers were injured in the incident. Unconfirmed sources reportedly claimed that the Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail had crashed into the derailed coaches of the freight train which resulted in derailment of 18 out of 22 coaches, including 16 passenger coaches. However, SER authorities till Wednesday night did not mention anything about the cause of the accident officially. Questions were raised that if the Howrah-CSMT Mumbai Mail had rammed with the derailed goods train coaches, how come it was given a proceed signal while a derailed train was there on the other line.