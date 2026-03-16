SER regularises six pairs of special trains

Kolkata: South Eastern Railway (SER) has decided to regularise six pairs of special trains on various routes from April and May, the railway said in a statement on Sunday.

The trains include services between Shalimar and MGR Chennai Central, Santragachi and Yelahanka, Shalimar and Bhanjpur and Bhanjpur and Puri, along with two pairs between Santragachi and Digha.

Train 18041 Shalimar–MGR Chennai Central Express will run every Monday from April 6. The return service, 18042 MGR Chennai Central–Shalimar Express, will run every Tuesday from April 7.

Train 18063 Santragachi–Yelahanka AC Express will run every Thursday from April 2. The return train, 18064 Yelahanka–Santragachi AC Express, will run every Tuesday from April 4. Two weekly pairs of Santragachi–Digha Fast Passenger trains will also be regularised. The train will run on Saturdays from April 4. Another pair — 58029 Santragachi–Digha Fast Passenger and 58030 Digha–Santragachi Fast Passenger — will run on Sundays from April 5. Train 18015 Shalimar–Bhanjpur Express will run on Thursdays and Saturdays from May 21. The return service, 18016 Bhanjpur–Shalimar Express, will operate on Mondays and Saturdays from May 23. Train 18017 Bhanjpur–Puri Express will run on Thursdays and Saturdays from May 21.

The return train, 18018 Puri–Bhanjpur Express, will operate on Sundays and Fridays from May 23.