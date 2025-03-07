SER plans 19-day mega block

Kolkata: More than 200 local trains may be cancelled as the South Eastern Railway (SER) is considering a 19-day mega block starting from April 30 in the Howrah-Kharagpur section. The block, which is still under discussion, aims to facilitate yard remodelling work at Santragachi station in the Kharagpur Division.

The work is planned to be carried out in phases, with the first phase from April 30 to May 5 for pre-Non-Interlocking (pre-NI) works. The second phase will take place between May 13 and May 17, followed by a final phase on May 18, which will involve a complete seven-hour traffic block.

During the proposed block, 214 local trains may be cancelled. The highest number of cancellations is likely to occur on May 17, with 58 services affected. Other days with significant cancellations include May 11 (36 trains) and May 18 (32 trains). No cancellations are expected on May 4 or between May 12 and May 14.

In addition to local train cancellations, more than 60 mail and express trains may be cancelled between May 2 and May 18. Approximately 15 long-distance trains are likely to experience schedule changes ranging from 30 minutes to four hours. Additionally, 12 pairs of express trains may face short-terminations and short-originations from May 3 to May 17.

According to sources, the block was initially slated to take place earlier but was postponed to accommodate secondary and higher secondary examinations, as well as Dol Yatra celebrations.