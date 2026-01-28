SER notifies experimental stoppages for passenger, exp trains

Kolkata: South Eastern Railway has announced experimental stoppages for passenger and express trains at select stations across West Bengal and adjoining areas, with effect from January 29 to January 31.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Railways said the stoppages have been introduced for passenger convenience and the arrangement will remain in force until further advice.

Howrah–Jaleswar Passenger (68007) will have an experimental stoppage at Andul from January 31. Thawe–Tatanagar Express (18182) will stop at Barabhum and Burnpur from January 29, while Tatanagar–Thawe Express (18181) will halt at Burnpur from January 30. Bokaro Steel City–Asansol Passenger (63520) will have experimental stoppages at Begunkodar and Pundag from January 31.

Bokaro Steel City–Barddhaman Passenger will stop at Jhalida from January 31. Shalimar–Puri Express (18409) will halt at Dantan from January 31, while Puri–Shalimar Express (18410) will stop at the same station from January 30. Charlapalli–Shalimar Express (18046) will have experimental stoppages at Mecheda and Panskura from January 30. Howrah–Ahmedabad Express (12834) will stop at Panskura from January 30. Adra–Asansol Passenger (68061) will halt at Muradih from January 31, while Bhojudih–Adra Passenger (68076) will stop at Rukni from January 31. Chakradharpur–Howrah Express (18012) will have an experimental stoppage at Fuleswar from January 30.