Septuagenarian’s decomposed body found, cops suspect murder

Kolkata: An elderly man’s decomposed body was found from his residence at Nayapatti in Nagerbazar area on Wednesday noon.



According to sources, Kalyan Bhattacharya, aged about 72 years, lived alone at his house in Nayapatti near Amarpally. He was reportedly last seen going to the market on Saturday morning.

Bhattacharya was unmarried and lived with his pet dog. He also owned a car.

Bhattacharya’s cousin living in Salt Lake was in contact with him but over the last few days, he could not get in touch with him over the phone.

Suspecting something wrong, he went to Nayapatti on Wednesday and found the main door locked from outside and a foul smell emanating from inside the house.

The Nagerbazar Police Station was immediately informed and a few moments later, the cops broke open the door and found Bhattacharya’s decomposed body.

However, his pet dog and car were nowhere to be found.

The police have sent the body for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. However, they are almost sure that it is a case of murder as the door was locked from outside.

Also, no valuable objects were touched. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to find any suspect.