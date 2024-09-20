Septuagenarian man starts boating services in Buniadpur

BALURGHAT: For the first time, boating has been introduced in the Banshihari Tangan River of Buniadpur, a small town in South Dinajpur district, thanks to the initiative of 72-year-old Biren Rajbanshi. The boating service, which began on Independence Day this year, has drawn enthusiastic crowds from both local areas and neighbouring towns.



Passengers can enjoy a scenic boat ride for just Rs 50 per person, experiencing the natural beauty of the banks. The joy ride covers a distance of around one and a half kilometers, providing entertainment as well as a new source of livelihood for Biren Rajbanshi and his family. His efforts have been met with widespread applause from the local community.

“I used to work as a carpenter but due to my age, I can no longer continue. With savings from my old-age allowance and some borrowed money, I built a motorised boat costing around Rs 80,000. This boat ride has become my main source of income, and my wife and I rely on the daily earnings for our survival,” said Biren Rajbanshi.

The idea of starting a boat service came to him about a year ago when he was forced to give up woodworking due to old age. Seeing boating as a new opportunity, he embarked on this venture, which has since drawn visitors from nearby towns like Gangarampur, boosting his income and adding a new dimension of tourism to the region.

Biren Rajbanshi expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, crediting her old-age allowance initiative with providing him the means to build his boat. “I don’t know how long I will be able to continue this work but as long as my body permits, I will keep providing this service and bringing joy to the local people,” he added.

This unique initiative not only supports the livelihood of Rajbanshi’s family but also brings a refreshing recreational option for the residents of Buniadpur, marking a new chapter in the town’s tourism scene.