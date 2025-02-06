Septuagenarian man goes missing after attending Kumbh Mela

Malda: A 78-year-old man has gone missing after attending the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, leaving his family in deep distress. The missing man, Baldev Singh, hails from Malibari village in Harishchandrapur-I block of Malda district. His wife and relatives are anxiously waiting for his return, with no information about his whereabouts for the past few days.

Baldev Singh travelled to Prayagraj with his family and other locals on January 27 to take part in the holy Kumbh Mela and participate in the auspicious ritual of the “punyasnan” (holy bath). However, since February 1, he has been missing. His family had hoped he would return home soon, but after three days of searching and receiving no news, they grew concerned. According to family sources, Baldev was with other locals from his village during the event, but after February 1, his whereabouts remains unknown. His son, Hiren Singh, mentioned: “I last spoke with my father on Friday. After that, I could not reach him.

The locals confirmed that they had lost contact with him starting Saturday. We are extremely worried and fearing the worst — whether he might have had an accident. It is a very stressful situation.” Baldev’s wife is still waiting at home, devastated and hopeful, standing at the door and crying for her husband’s return.

The family has informed the local police in Prayagraj about his disappearance, but despite their efforts, there has been no trace of him so far.

The family members, including Hiren, have returned home without any leads, further deepening their worry. “We will notify the authorities again and I appeal to anyone who might have seen him to come forward,” Hiren added.