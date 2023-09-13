Septic tank death: State govt extends financial aid to families of workers

State government has provided financial assistance to the families of three workers who lost their lives while carrying out work inside a septic tank on Tuesday.

The incident took place in East Burdwan’s Madhabdihi. It is learnt that on Tuesday construction work was afoot in the house of one Jayanta Malik.

Two labourers are learnt to have gone inside the septic tank of that house but did not resurface for a long time.

In a bid to check on them three other labourers went inside. They too did not come up. Suspecting something was wrong, a rescue operation was launched.

Soon after, all five workers were rescued from the tank. They were taken to the nearby health centre where three of them were declared dead.

The deceased persons are Joydeb Mal, Ashok Santra and Sundaram Malik. The other two labourers were referred to Burdwan Medical College where they are undergoing treatment.

Labour minister Moloy Ghatak visited the families late in the night on Tuesday. The minister is learnt to have extended financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

He was accompanied by the MLA Sampa Dhara. It was learnt that the families of two other labourers who are undergoing treatment were also extended assistance from the state government.