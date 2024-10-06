September: 65 children rescued from train stations

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Howrah Division rescued 65 children from various stations in September under the Operation Nanhe Farishte.



Of the 65 children rescued, 33 were found at Howrah station, while others were located at Bandel, Burdwan, Bolpur, Rampurhat and other stations. These children, who were lost, abandoned, or at risk of trafficking, were identified and secured by RPF personnel.

All rescued children were handed over to the District Child Helpline for counselling and further action, ensuring their safety and rehabilitation through appropriate legal and social services. Operation Nanhe Farishte is a crucial part of the RPF’s broader initiative to protect children. An Eastern Railway (ER) official stated: “Through sustained efforts, the RPF aims to make the railway environment a safer place, ensuring the protection of vulnerable individuals,

particularly minors.”