Sept likely to see above-normal rain; S Bengal may get showers during Puja

Kolkata: The month of September may witness above-normal rainfall, with the South Bengal districts expected to receive showers during the Durga Puja festivities. According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, the last two weeks of the month are likely to record more than average rainfall.

The weather office has already forecast that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms will intensify from the middle of September. Significant rainfall is expected on September 11 and 12, marking the beginning of a transition from sunny to rainy conditions. The upcoming showers at the end of this week are likely to bring a considerable change to the prevailing weather scenario.

There has been a forecast of patchy rain in the weekend — September 13 and 14, with temperatures remaining between 26°C and 32°C. The most favorable conditions for outdoor activities will be on September 9 and 10, before the wet weather arrives. In some places in South Bengal, there may be scattered rainfall on Tuesday. There is a prediction of scattered rainfall in North Bengal districts also till next Friday. Kolkata and several adjoining districts will receive rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, the MeT office said. A strong breeze measuring 30-40 kmph will also sweep through the region. The intensity of rainfall will increase in Kolkata from September 18.

A low-pressure area was moving from Chhattisgarh towards Madhya Pradesh. A trough extended from the Arabian Sea across the low-pressure area and cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Bay of Bengal. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in all districts of North Bengal and South Bengal, a weather expert said. The city received record rainfall of 634 mm in July, highest in the past five years.

The city receives 571 mm rainfall on an average basis in July every year. South Bengal received 64 per cent higher rainfall in July this year compared to the corresponding month in the past five years. An average rainfall in the districts of south Bengal stood at 712 mm in July this year which was much higher.