Sept 2: Metro earns Rs 1.33 crore from passenger fares

Kolkata: The Metro Railway has set a new record by earning over Rs 1.33 crore from passenger fares on September 2, marking the highest passenger earnings in a single day in the last 13 years. This achievement is the second-highest daily earnings in the history of Kolkata Metro.



The all-time high earnings were recorded on August 1, 2011, when Kolkata Metro earned over Rs 1.47 crore from passenger fares.

This surge was attributed to the introduction of new Smart Cards in the AFC system, which led to a significant increase in Smart

Card purchases.

On September 2, a total of 7.5 lakh passengers travelled across the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash (Blue Line), Saltlake Sector V-Sealdah (Green Line), Howrah Maidan-Esplanade (Green Line), Joka-Majherhat (Purple Line), and Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Orange

Line) corridors.

The Blue Line alone saw over 6.3 lakh passengers, while the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Saltlake

Sector V-Sealdah stretches of the Green Line carried around 56,000 and 51,500

passengers, respectively.