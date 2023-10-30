Separate statehood for North Bengal: Forum to approach INDIA alliance

Siliguri: Now, the United Forum for Separate State (UFSS) is going to take help from the INDIA alliance demanding North Bengal to be declared a separate state.



The core committee members of the United Forum met at the office of the Automobile Association for Eastern India in Mallaguri, Siliguri on Monday.

Representatives of 9 regional political parties, including Kamtapur Progressive Party, Kamtapur People’s Party, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association, Bir Birsa Munda il Uglan, ST SC OBC Movement Manch, Bhumiputra Coordination Party were present. After the first meeting of that committee on October 16, the core committee of this forum met on Monday. Bimal Gurung, the supremo of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and Adhir Roy, president of KPP led the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided that the forum will submit a memorandum to the Central government, state government and Governor C V Ananda Bose by November 10 demanding a separate state. The forum is planning to hold a mass march on the demand in Siliguri.

Bimal Gurung said: “Memorandum will be given to the Central government, state government and the Governor by November 10. Then we will also approach the INDIA alliance. This demand has no connection with the Lok Sabha elections. The movement will continue.”

Uttam Roy, spokesperson of the forum, said: “Many political parties want to come with us. Discussions are going on. Initially, we will submit memorandums. Thereafter, continuous movement will commence.”

Incidentally, the GCPA leader and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Anant Maharaj has commented several times on declaring North Bengal as a separate state. BJP ministers, MPs and MLAs have also made the same demand.