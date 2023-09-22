Separate state demand resurrected in run-up to Lok Sabha elections

Darjeeling: With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, demand for a separate state of North Bengal has been resurrected with plans of a united movement by proponents of different separate state demand outfits of North Bengal.



A meeting was held between 12 such organisations in the Alipurduar district giving shape to the combined movement.

A 3-hour long closed-door meeting was held by the organisations at the Gorkha Bhawan on Dalsingpara in the Kalchini block of the Alipurduar district on September 19. Before leaving for Delhi to attend a dharna on the Gorkhaland demand, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha President Bimal Gurung had chaired the meeting. “We want a separate state comprising the seven districts of North Bengal.

The indigenous people of North Bengal whether Gorkhas, Adivasis, Kamtapuris, Rajbongshis, Desio Musalman or Nabashudras are all deprived. Gorkhas, Kamtapuris, and Cooch have been demanding separate states. We will now join forces and carry forward the demand. At any cost, there has to be a separate state comprising 8 districts of North Bengal. We want self-rule,” stated Uttam Kumar Rai, General Secretary, Kamtapur People’s Party.

Very soon the next round of talks will be held in Siliguri between these outfits to form a committee, name the conglomeration and chalk out future course of action.

The 12 outfits that attended the meeting in Dalsingpara include the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Kamtapur Progressive Party; Greater Cooch Behar Association; North Bengal People’s Party; Kamtapur People’s Party (United,) Bhumiputra United; Uttar Banga Nagarik Mancha and Uttar Banga SC ST Obc Movement.

When contacted Roshan Giri, General Secretary, GJM abstained from commenting. Gurung and Giri are at present in Delhi attending a dharna at Jantar Mantar in demand of Gorkhaland organized by the youth wing of the GJM on September 21 and 22.

The exercise for a joint movement has been on for quite some time.

On August 12 a similar meeting was held between GJM and the KPP in Singamari, Darjeeling.

With the BJP having failed to deliver the promised goods, most of these political outfits, allies of BJP have been caught in a sticky wicket. Political observers opine that such exercises will help breathe a fresh lease of life to these outfits in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

“These outfits have no political agenda, so it is just a political exercise to warm up the atmosphere before Lok Sabha elections. People want peace and development. They want the benefits of government schemes and projects to reach their threshold. The Panchayat election result is a clear indicator to this. These political outfits are just being exploited by a political party for the Parliamentary elections,” stated Prakash Chik Baraik, TMC Rajya Sabha MP and President, TMC Alipurduar district committee.

Interestingly many of these outfits are allies of the BJP. Ananta Maharaj of the Greater Cooch Behar Association was recently nominated to the post of MP, Rajya Sabha by the BJP.

“In a democracy everyone has a right to ask. However what will be given is decided by the Government. As BJP is a national party our national leaders will decide with which parties will the BJP forge alliances for the elections,” stated Manoj Tigga, MLA from Madarihat and district President of the BJP.