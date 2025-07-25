Separate road mishaps: 4 people, including two minors, killed

Kolkata: Four persons, including two minors, were killed in two separate road accidents on Wednesday night in Kadamtala of Howrah and Kakdwip of South 24-Parganas.

According to sources, three teenagers were riding a motorcycle along the Andul Road on Wednesday night. It was learnt that the teenagers were trying to overtake the truck from its left. When the motorcycle suddenly came in front of the truck, the driver failed to control the goods vehicle. As a result, the truck hit the motorcycle from behind and the trio was run over.

While the teenagers, identified as Raj Laskar and Irfan Mollah died on the spot, the other teenager identified as Shiltu Mollah sustained injuries. He is at present undergoing treatment at a hospital. Sources informed that the teenagers are the residents of Manikpur Gorah Bandh area of Sankrail. After the accident, local residents detained the truck driver and later handed over to the police.

This apart, in a separate incident, two persons were killed in a road accident in Kakdwip of South 24-Parganas on Wednesday night. It was learnt that the truck was going towards Namkhana from Kakdwip when suddenly the driver lost control and collided head-on with a toto coming from the opposite direction.

As a result, two passengers of the toto were killed and another passenger sustained multiple injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital in South 24-Parganas.