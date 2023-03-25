Separate cases: Yaba tablets, cannabis seized; 3 held from Murshidabad, city

KOLKATA: Special Task Force (STF) of the state police on Thursday seized a good quantity of yaba tablets and cannabis in two separate raids from Murshidabad and Airport area.



In two incidents, three persons were arrested. Officers of the Narcotics cell of the state STF on Thursday afternoon were tipped off about a man who will be carrying good quantity of yaba tablets through the Pomiya bus stand area of Nabagram in Murshidabad. Acting on the tip off, cops were keeping a strict vigil in and around the said area. Around 4 pm, the suspect identified as Sukumar Mishra of Suti in Murshidabad was spotted and subsequently intercepted. Police found around 30000 which weigh about three kilograms.

Later, STF officers intercepted a truck near Gouripur on Jessore Road under jurisdiction of Airport police station. During the search of the truck, 150 kg of cannabis was found wrapped in 150 packets from the driver’s cabin. Later a case was registered against the driver and the helper of the truck and they were arrested.

In both the cases, STF officials are investigating further.