‘Sensitise owners renting properties to foreigners’

kolkata: In a bid to prevent crime, the police stations under the Kolkata Police have been asked to sensitise residents and make them aware of the need to inform police while renting their houses or flats, especially to foreign nationals.



The step has been taken as in the past year several Nigerian nationals were found to be involved in several criminal activities.

Recently, two Nigerian nationals were arrested by Bidhannagar Police on charges of raping a woman.

Kolkata Police have come to know that about a month ago an African national was arrested by Mumbai Police with drugs worth around Rs 10 lakh.

A few months ago, three South African nationals were arrested with drugs worth around Rs 10 crore. After the information reached Lalbazar, Kolkata Police reportedly got in touch with the Mumbai Police to know more about the modus operandi of these foreign nationals.

As a good number of Nigerian nationals stay in Kolkata, police are intensifying its vigilance to ensure that no crime is committed by them.

Earlier, several Nigerian nationals were held for duping people on the pretext of sending gifts or creating fake websites in past few years.