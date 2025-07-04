Sensitisation workshops for senior citizens held

Kolkata: The department of Psychiatric Social Work under the Institute of Psychiatry carried out 5 sensitisation workshops and campaigned for mental health wellbeing of senior citizens.

In each phase of the campaign, many elderly people attended the consultation programme. A community-based intervention will commence from the next month and will continue till September which will cover residents of old age homes. It is estimated that more than 1,000 senior citizens will benefit from the event.

The 5 sensitisation events were held in different locations, including Asiatic Society, Bethune Institute, Kolkata Police training School and different community halls with around 280 senior citizens joining the programme. Each workshop successfully accommodated 450 participants from across the state.

The Department of Psychiatric Social Work, Institute of Psychiatry in collaboration with the Indian Museum, Ministry of Culture, Government of India and National Institute of Social Defence (Senior Citizen Division) and Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, organised a two-day high-level conference programme on the wellbeing, dignity and rights of the aging population.

“The conference programme served as a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration, emphasising the collective responsibility of families, communities and the healthcare sector in ensuring the protection, respect and inclusion of the elderly.

Through this engagement, participants reinforced the urgent need for sustainable and compassionate strategies to uphold the rights and dignity of older individuals in today’s changing social landscape,” said Mayank Kumar, project head and assistant professor, department of Psychiatric Social Work.