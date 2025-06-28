Sensitisation prog held for rights of transgenders

Kolkata: The department of Psychiatric Social Work at the Institute of Psychiatry, SSKM in collaboration with the state health department organised a three-day sensitisation programme at Swasthya Bhawan to protect the rights of the transgenders who face indifference and violence in the society.

The programme was held between June 24 and 26. This is for the first time, the state has seen a sensitisation programme which was meant to uphold the rights of the transgender people in Bengal. More than 250 health care professionals took part in the event. Medical superintendents of various district hospitals, many HoDs from different medical colleges, professors, Director of Medical Education, various directors of health services took part in the programme. Faculties from other prestigious institutions, including Tata Institute of Social Science, also attended.

The programmes highlighted the difficulties the transgender face in society. Mayank Kumar, an assistant professor of the department of psychiatric social work and two Mphil scholars ~ Nabanita Sil, Sayantani Basu played significant roles in the programme.

“Transgenders often face challenges in society. Sometimes they are subjected to violence. Even in their houses they do not get proper acceptance. The programme highlighted on how to protect and upheld their rights,” Kumar said.