Senior Trinamool Congress leaders to assess reasons for party’s result in Siliguri

Siliguri: The results of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Siliguri and other Assembly constituencies in plains under the Darjeeling Lok Sabha Constituency were not as expected. Gopal Lama, TMC-nominated candidate, got less number of votes compared to Raju Bista, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-nominated candidate in Siliguri, Matigara-Naxalbari and Phansidewa Assembly constituencies.



Senior and district leaders of TMC are going to assess the cause of the results. “The state committee will monitor the results. Meetings will be held at the party level to find out the cause,” stated Gautam Deb, senior TMC leader and Mayor of Siliguri. “There must be some faults; therefore, we got these results. The results are very bad in both urban and rural areas, although the margin has come down in the hills. We got a good number of votes in tea garden areas and Chopra did a great job. We will assess the cause why the citizens of Siliguri did not vote for us,” Deb added.

Deb also said that assessment will be done for Dabgram-Fulbari Assembly Constituency as well, as TMC’s result was equally bad in this constituency too. Jayanta Roy, BJP candidate, got a huge number of votes from the Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha Constituency. Raju Bista won by a margin of 1,78,525 votes. Jayanta Roy won by a margin of 86,693 votes, defeating Nirmal Chandra Roy, TMC candidate.

In Siliguri, Gopal Lama got only 48,561 votes where Bista got 1,14,570, the margin was 66,009. In Matigara-Naxalbari Constituency, the margin was 83,955. In Phansidewa, the margin was 25,218. In the postal ballot too, the BJP got many votes compared to the TMC. In Dabgram-Fulbari, Jayanta Roy got 1,56,023 votes and Nirmal Chandra Roy got 83,778 votes. Papiya Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district TMC, said: “We must find out our faults and take a lesson from this. Now, we are focusing on the Assembly election of 2026 where we will fight by rectifying our faults.”