Senior officials of 5 med colleges to hold meet with police officers

Kolkata: Senior officials of five medical colleges in Kolkata will hold a high-level meeting with senior police officers at Lalbazar on Tuesday chalking out plans on how the security arrangements of hospitals could be enhanced in the wake of the RG Kar Medical College incident.

The meeting will mainly focus on better coordination between the police and the hospital authorities when it comes to security issues. Assistant superintendents and the security supervisors of five medical colleges in the city are expected to attend the meeting with the police officers at Lalbazar on Tuesday. Each medical college in the city has a police outpost. The meeting may also focus on how to maintain better coordination between the police at the hospital outpost and the hospital authorities. The state government has already taken several steps to enhance infrastructure in government hospitals as well as enhancement of security for doctors, nursing staff and health workers.

Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s instruction, the state health department initiated a major revamp in security measures in 26 government medical colleges across the state and other government hospitals. The state government has given major emphasis on installing more high-resolution cameras in hospitals, adequate high mast lights, security arrangements, restrooms for doctors and nurses, more toilets and arrangements of drinking water.

Various government medical colleges and hospitals have already submitted a requisition to the state health department as per their requirements. There has also been a demand that the students’ hostels and nurses’ quarters should be fully covered by high-resolution cameras. The state government has received the highest demands of CCTVs from the NRS Medical College, Bankura Sammilani Medical College, SSKM Hospital, Murshidabad Medical College and Arambagh Medical College.

A proposal has come for setting up 105 high mast lights from several hospitals. There has also been a demand for setting up at least 828 restrooms for the doctors and nursing staff from different hospitals. More than 7,000 CCTV cameras may be required to meet the demands of the hospitals.

As many as 1,663 drinking water systems will be installed in various wards of hospitals and near operation theatres.

A source said the state health department would sanction a few lakh rupees to each medical college as an immediate allotment, specifically to install more CCTV cameras in strategic locations where female doctors spend time, especially at night.