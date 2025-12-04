Senior IAS officers deployed in 23 dists to track dev work

Kolkata: Determined to ensure that both election-related duties and developmental activities continue without compromise, the state government has appointed senior IAS officers for monitoring all 23 districts, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area.

“The purpose of the initiative is to guarantee the uninterrupted implementation of government projects while the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is in progress. The decision follows the Chief Minister’s directive that district-level development work must not be hampered under any circumstances,” said a senior Nabanna official

An order issued from the Chief Secretary’s office stated that some of the most experienced and senior bureaucrats of the state government have been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring on-ground progress in each of the districts.

These appointed observers will directly visit their designated districts, maintain close coordination with District Magistrates and ensure the timely and efficient execution of developmental schemes. The state has placed particular emphasis on monitoring three flagship projects—Banglar Bari, Pathashree-Rastashree and Amader Para Amader Samadhan—covering housing, roads and local infrastructure upgrades. Alongside infrastructure review, the officers have also been tasked with ensuring prompt disposal of public grievances, a component the government considers key to improving administrative efficiency.