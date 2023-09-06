Senior citizens to now have their own sitting space in Balurghat

Senior citizens of Balurghat have now got a space of their own where they can spend quality time, thanks to the Balurghat Municipality. ‘Abasarey’— the space has been allotted at the Balurghat’s Surya Sen intersection of Ward No. 1.

The space was recently inaugurated by Municipal Chairman, Ashok Mitra.

Speaking to Millennium Post, Ashok Mitra said: “A group of elderly persons had asked us to set up a place for them so that they can spend time there. Since there was no shed, it was a problem for them during rains. I had assured them that the municipality would build a permanent place for them.”

Around 12 persons can be seated at one time in the ‘Abasarey’. “A fund of approximately Rs 1 lakh was spent for building the place. The elders are happy to get a permanent place for themselves,” Mitra said. Incidentally, many senior local people visit this intersection in the evening to spend time. Amil Chowdhury, a senior citizen, said: “A permanent sitting place was urgently needed for senior citizens. We had appealed to the civic body chairman to build up a permanent place with a shed for protecting us from the heat and rain. Retired people can spend their leisure time there.”